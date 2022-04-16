PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police investigating a shooting at residence in Pleasanton Friday night eventually located a bullet-riddled vehicle whose driver was bleeding from a stab wound at a gas station in Sunol.
Pleasanton police received reports of gunshots and a person bleeding in the 4800 block of Bernal Ave. around 9 o’clock Friday night. They found shell casings at the scene but no victim.
Later, with assistance from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle with multiple bullet holes whose driver was bleeding from the neck was found at a Sunol gas station.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
According to police, the incident apparently began as an altercation at a private residence on Bernal Ave. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (925) 931-5100.