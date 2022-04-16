Warriors Star Steph Curry Upgraded To Probable: 'Every Step Has Been In Right Direction' For Playoff ReturnEleven minutes. About the time it takes to cross the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. That's how long Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have spent together on the same court during a game this year.

Warriors Fans, Mission Bay Businesses Gear Up For 1st Playoff Game At Chase CenterThe Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in the first NBA playoff game inside the Chase Center. Among those excited about their return to the playoffs include a longtime fan who can't wait to celebrate with his son.

Warriors Playoffs: Stephen Curry Optimistic About Returning For Game 1 Vs. NuggetsStephen Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday.

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Playoffs Matchup Still a Question MarkThe Golden State Warriors still don't know whether they will have star player Stephen Curry on the floor for the start of the NBA playoffs Saturday.