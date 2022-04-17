STOCKTON (BCN) — Three people were killed and two were injured Friday night in Stockton in two separate shootings, 19 minutes apart, police said.
Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Coventry Drive and found four shooting victims, ages 26, 27, 29, and 32. The 26-year-old and the 27-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and a motive has not been found, according to police.
Officers responded to a second shooting at 11:37 p.m. in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
A 30-year-old man who had been shot several times was found dead.
No motive or suspect information has been found, police said.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed