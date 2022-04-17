HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — Hollister residents expressed their outrage on social media following a drunk-driving crash that desecrated more than a dozen gravestones last week in Calvary-Sacred Heart Cemetery on Hillcrest Road.
The Hollister police department posted on its Facebook page a picture of a Honda sedan that had flipped onto its roof on top of a row of graves Tuesday night.
More than 480 people commented on the post, many of them upset over the damage to their family members’ resting places. One said that the car was directly on top of her daughter’s grave. Another person expressed concern that historic wooden crosses on babies’ graves from the 1900s were irreplaceable.
The damage was caused by a driver with a blood alcohol content of .18, more than twice the legal limit, police said.
Police said the driver was arrested and will face restitution fees.
“There is no humor here. Only irony,” the department noted in its press release. “Because, if people don’t get the message, they will end up in the cemetery or worse yet, put someone else there. Impaired driving kills.”
