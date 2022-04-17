CONCORD (CBS SF) — A juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday morning at the corner of Meadow Lane and Johnson Drive, the Concord police department said in a press release.
Police received multiple calls about the shooting at 9:53 a.m. Saturday.
The victim, who was not identified, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The suspect, a minor who was not identified, was later arrested.
Anyone with information about this case or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to call the Concord police department detective at (925) 671-3426.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed