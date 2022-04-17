OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives took to social media Sunday to renew their plea for the public’s help in locating Laron Gilbert, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of security guard Kevin Nishita, who was killed last November while protecting a news crew in Oakland.

Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, was charged last week along with 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell and 24-year-old Hershel Hale. All three have previous felony criminal records.

Shadihia Mitchell



“We need the public’s help locating the third suspect, Laron Gilbert, who is not (in) custody,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said last week. “He is responsible for this homicide as well. We consider this person to be dangerous.

On Sunday, Oakland police tweeted out Gilbert’s photo and asked anyone who has information about him to call 510 238-3426.

Laron Gilbert



Mitchell, who has been identified as the gunman, was in court Thursday. During the brief appearance, a judge delayed his plea to the charges until April 15.

Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Michael Nieto said the three men face several counts — felony homicide with a special allegation, attempted second degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Outside the courtroom, Kevin Nishita’s widow, spoke with reporters.

“Kevin enjoyed his work,” she said. “This was his fun job. He was doing his fun job after retirement. I didn’t think this was ever going to happen — ever.”

When asked about closure as the suspects are identified and charged, Virginia Nishita said: “I miss Kevin very much. It’s really hard, but I live day by day and I got to be strong for him. It’s part of healing.”

Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street doing a follow-up report on a smash-and-grab robbery when he was shot during an attempted armed robbery. He died from his injuries over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company Nishita worked for provides security for Bay Area TV news crews, including those at KPIX 5.

Investigators said surveillance video, forensic evidence and witness statements helped link the suspects to the killing.