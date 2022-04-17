SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose police department said a man who was shot at about 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue was driven to the hospital by his associates but was dead by the time they arrived.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The suspect is unidentified and remains at large.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office after it is confirmed and family members are notified.
This is the city’s eighth homicide of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose police department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283 or via e-mail, 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.
Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers program.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed