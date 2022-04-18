By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the Bay Area’s most unique and potent punk/metal bands, the action-rock heroes of ArnoCorps have been electrifying audiences for the better part of two decades. Founded back in 2000, the San Francisco sextet of musical combat veterans aims to take back the Austrian mythology and lore appropriated for American consumption by actor and former Governator of California, “Austrosploitation” figurehead Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dealing out such spectacular rock anthems as “Terminator,” “Predator,” and “Total Recall,” the dynamic outfit led by charismatic vocalist Graf Holzfeuer (pronounced holz-FOY-er) has built a rabid local base of fans while cultivating an international following with regular UK and European tours. In addition to 2015’s reissue of the group’s debut Greatest Band of All Time (made available on vinyl for the first time through Jello Biafra’s Alternative Tentacles label), ArnoCorps also teamed with AT to release the “Two More” 7-inch single which featured the pump-inducing tributes to the Austrian bodybuilding fable that Schwarzenegger would plagiarize for his ’70s film Pumping Iron.

In 2016, Holzfeuer and company announced the band’s next recording project, The Unbelievable EP. Answering the longtime demand of their fans to take back some of the more humor-filled tales of the Austrian mythos exploited by Schwarzenegger during the 1990s like Kindergarten Cop, Twins and Jingle All the Way, a Kickstarter crowd-funding effort for the album was met with a resounding response as disciples contributed over $20,000 to the cause. The EP came out on Alternative Tentacles a year ago to solid reviews, but it is the outrageous spectacle of the band’s kinetic live show complete with bass-case crowd surfing (ridden simultaneously by both bass players) and onstage demonstrations of physical strength and muscular symmetry by members and fans alike that has made ArnoCorps a longtime Bay Area concert favorite.

The band released a new 7-inch single through Alternative Tentacles in 2019, but shocked longtime fans later that year when it was announced that the dynamic rock crew would be going on a hiatus to allow Holzfeuer a chance to pursue other interests. Their last Bay Area performance at the two-day 40th anniversary celebration for AT featured an audience packed with face-painted heroes and sheroes gathered to experience Arnocorps one last time before the break.

Happily, the hiatus was fairly short-lived and happened to take place during the pandemic, which would have curtailed any planned onstage heroism regardless. Last fall, ArnoCorps regrouped to appear at the 2021 edition of the Wasteland Weekend, an unhinged, Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic celebration in the Southern California desert last fall.

For this special show marking the band’s first appearance in San Francisco in nearly four years, ArnoCorps will be joined by the Bay Area’s premiere Kiss tribute act, Destroyer. Playing faithful renditions of classic songs by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehely and Peter Criss for almost 25 years, the group led by Kiss superfan Jonathan Fenno — who also sang in the Mercyful Fate/King Diamond tribute band Hail Satan — has entertained thousands during the course of a career playing more than 650 shows. Destroyer was invited by Kiss to play at the 1995 convention, played ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach’s wedding, opened for intergalactic metal despots Gwar and received coverage in the pages of Spin and Rolling Stone.

In addition to Fenno (who takes the stage as Paul Stanley), the quartet features bassist Gene Serrano, lead guitarist Kevin Depetrillo and drummer Mike Carlington (who also performs in Lef Deppard and Duran Duran Duran). The band’s line-up at one time included former Death Angel and current Blind Illusion drummer Andy Galeon. Sharing a long history with ArnoCorps — who opened for Destroyer in the early days of the band’s existence — this show at Thee Parkside Saturday will likely have the celebratory vibe of a rock and roll family reunion.

ArnoCorps and Destroyer

Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m. $15-$18

Thee Parkside