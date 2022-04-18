SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The neighborhood surrounding San Francisco’s Chase Center has come alive with Warriors fever as Golden State is in the midst of the team’s first playoff run since moving across the Bay three years ago.

The growing buzz has not been lost on Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“Crowd has been great, energy was fantastic,” Kerr said of the home crowd on Monday night.

Megan Ray and Chet Spirlin echoed those sentiments.

“Chase is getting back to the Oracle days,” Ray said. “That stratospheric noise.”

“Oracle was a bit louder but Chase is close. Real close,” Spirlin added.

As COVID restrictions have lifted, revenue is also reaching new levels for neighborhood businesses like Harmonic Brewery.

“There’s just a lot of positivity and people are just really excited about the Warriors and being able to be out and about. It’s just a perfect time for us as a business,” said Harmonic Brewery General Manager Jimmy Lian.

Across the Bay, it was opening night for the Oakland A’s.

“This is a consequential season. Not only are we going to determine our future and where we will play, we also have a young and exciting team. People want to see how it plays out,” said Oaklamd A’s President Dave Kaval.

The organization is eyeing a similar winning formula, with a $12 billion mixed-use development at Howard Terminal, which would be one of the largest projects in state history, opening doors to new ventures and business opportunities.

“We think we have an incredible plan, we just need the political support to make it a reality,” said Kaval.

The A’s have plans to stay rooted in Oakland, but their future is up in the air. For the Warriors, their days next door to the Oakland Coliseum seem like long ago.