By Reed Cowan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s a story that has become all too common in the last two years: Bay Area businesses being forced to close their doors, financially ravaged by the pandemic and unable to make rent.

That reality has hit a much-loved Jackson Square neighborhood lunch favorite, Yo Yo’s. Joseph and Lydia Lee survived the pandemic closures and slowdowns only to recently receive a letter from their landlord asking for more money.

It has been tough for Joseph and Lydia to keep their doors open at their 318 Pacific location. Their lease ended March of 2021; they say they’ve been hanging on month to month ever since.

Now they’re considering locking the doors and closing for good.

“This month, I have to pay $3,684 [in rent]. I weathered everything, but this may be kind of the final straw,” Joseph told KPIX.

Lydia said she pays money for rent out of monies that used to be for her personal expenses; the only reason she has stayed in business is to help customers who are like family.

“I cannot say how much I love our customers. Some gave me a hundred dollar bill for a bowl of udon because they knew we were struggling,” she said. “They care about us. It makes a difference.”

Lydia said Yo Yo’s got no government help and no PPE loans during the pandemic. While she is still in talks with her landlord, she now faces a stark reality: stay open at a loss, or close up for good.

KPIX reached out to the contact Lydia provided for her landlord. As of early Monday evening, there has been no reply.