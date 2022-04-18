Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday evening that sent one adult male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the area of Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road at approximately 8:26 p.m.

Responding police units found one adult male victim hit by gunfire who was transported to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Police said they have no suspect or motive as of Monday evening.

Police units were still at the scene investigating the incidents an hour after receiving the call.