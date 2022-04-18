SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday evening that sent one adult male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.
Police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the area of Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road at approximately 8:26 p.m.
READ MORE: Finally Exonerated, Joaquin Ciria Says Hearing News Was Like Being 'Born Again'
Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Lundy Av and Berryessa Rd.
One victim with a non-life threatening injury has been transported to a local hospital.
Unknown suspect or motive at this time.
TOC 8:26 PM pic.twitter.com/WJPoeoNMDz
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 19, 2022
Responding police units found one adult male victim hit by gunfire who was transported to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.READ MORE: Poole, Curry, Thompson Too Much For Denver To Handle In Game 2
Police said they have no suspect or motive as of Monday evening.MORE NEWS: Chase Center Neighborhood Comes Alive With Warriors Fever; 'Energy Was Fantastic'
Police units were still at the scene investigating the incidents an hour after receiving the call.