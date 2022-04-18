PACIFICA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a San Pedro man suspected of breaking into a convenience store in Pacifica and also trying to burglarize a cannabis retailer over the weekend.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Pacifica Police Department responded to a potential burglary at a cannabis retailer in the 2100 block of Palmetto Ave. According to the security company, a man had been trying to enter the business. Though he damaged the store entrance, he could not get in and left the scene.
Police found the suspect, Curtis Lee Smith Jr., 32, in a nearby vehicle and arrested him.
Investigators found evidence connecting Smith Jr. to the attempted burglary at the cannabis retailer and other potential thefts.
Smith Jr. also appeared to be involved in a burglary which occurred earlier that night. Around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported burglary at a convenience store on the 100 block of Manor Drive where someone had broken a window to enter the store.
Using the store’s surveillance video, police determined that Smith Jr. was also involved in this burglary before attempting to rob the cannabis retailer.
Smith Jr. was booked into the county jail on suspicion of crimes related to burglary, attempted burglary, vandalism and possessing stolen property.
Anyone with information on the incidents can call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or can use the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. People can also submit crime tips online at the city’s website.