MILL VALLEY (BCN) — A person walking on U.S. Highway 101 in Mill Valley died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.
The California Highway Patrol traffic site noted that multiple callers — including the driver of the vehicle involved — reported the incident shortly before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Seminary Drive off-ramp.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 10:18 p.m. closing lanes 1, 2 and 3 of the southbound highway, and reopened them by 11:58 p.m.
This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
