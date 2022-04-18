SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Behind an offensive onslaught powered by sharpshooters Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors so frustrated Denver Monday night that an exasperated Nikola Jovic was ejected in a 125-106 Golden State victory in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.
After being overwhelmed in Game 1, the Nuggets came out rolling and built a 24-15 lead with 2:52 to go in the first quarter. Then head coach Steve Kerr inserted Curry into the latest version of the "death lineup" with Poole, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the court together.
Golden State went on a 26-8 run and never trailed again. The Warriors threesome scored a combined 84 points — Curry ended the night with 34 points, Poole had 29 and Thompson 21.
Wiggins added 13 points and 8 rebounds while Green added 6 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds but was a force on the defensive end of the court.
Jokic carried a lion’s share of the Nuggets offense with 26 points and 11 rebounds. No other Denver player scored more than 12 points.
The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as the action switches to Denver on Thursday night.
