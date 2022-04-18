SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – An apparent electrical problem led to a fire that burned the façade of a clothing store on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa late Sunday night.
Fire crews were called about 11:15 p.m. to Mercadito Roseland at 777 Sebastopol Road, where they found the single-story building’s front facade burning directly over the store’s entrance, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department officials.READ MORE: COVID Update: Federal Judge Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Public Transit
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the shop’s exterior and bring it under control within about 30 minutes, fire officials said.READ MORE: Walnut Creek Council To Consider Expanded Cannabis Sales
The fire did about $50,000 in damage to the building but no injuries or deaths were reported.
The cause is still under investigation but it appears to have been sparked by an electrical system, fire officials said.MORE NEWS: Driver Accused Of Striking San Jose Police Officer During Sideshow Crackdown On Easter
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.