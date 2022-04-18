SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire that broke out in the city’s West Portal neighborhood late Monday morning has spread to multiple buildings and caused the partial collapse of one structure, according to authorities.

Around 11:35 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was called to the 300 block of West Portal Avenue. In a tweet, firefighters said it was a roof fire that generated lots of smoke.

UPDATE: this is a roof fire, lots of smoke is being generated from this, please avoid the area —https://t.co/mv4SqcRthc https://t.co/eVX1uT685i — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 18, 2022

The fire grew to two alarms and firefighters reported a partial collapse of the building located at 309 West Portal.

Around 12:25 p.m., firefighters said the fire grew to three alarms, affecting three buildings. In response, the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been located at 15th Avenue and West Portal.

UPDATE: THIS IS NOW A 3-ALARM FIRE AFFECTING 6 addresses/3 buildings NO INJURIES SFPD EVACUATING 300 BLOCK OF WEST PORTAL TEMPORARY SHELTER FROM @sfmta_muni WILL BE AT 15th AND WEST PORTAL MEDIA STAGING 14th AT WEST PORTAL https://t.co/21mL4BXtCv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 18, 2022

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

More details to come.