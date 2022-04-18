Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Building Collapse, Fire, San Francisco, San Francisco News, West Portal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire that broke out in the city’s West Portal neighborhood late Monday morning has spread to multiple buildings and caused the partial collapse of one structure, according to authorities.

Around 11:35 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was called to the 300 block of West Portal Avenue. In a tweet, firefighters said it was a roof fire that generated lots of smoke.

READ MORE: Sherri Papini Pleads Guilty To 2016 Kidnapping Hoax After Reaching Plea Deal

The fire grew to two alarms and firefighters reported a partial collapse of the building located at 309 West Portal.

READ MORE: COVID Update: Federal Judge Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Public Transit

Around 12:25 p.m., firefighters said the fire grew to three alarms, affecting three buildings. In response, the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been located at 15th Avenue and West Portal.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

MORE NEWS: Walnut Creek Council To Consider Expanded Cannabis Sales

More details to come.