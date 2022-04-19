SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Organizers of the Outside Lands music festival taking place this August in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Tuesday announced the 2022 line-up with local pop-punk heroes Green Day, rapper Post Malone and R&B singer SZA as headliners for the three-day event.
Taking place from Aug. 5-7, the 14h annual version of Outside Lands will also feature Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Wet Leg and many other hip-hop, electronic and indie rock acts.
ranger dave welcomes @greenday, @postmalone, @sza and more to outside lands this august!
3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am pt https://t.co/4i47pOCsTL pic.twitter.com/U2rDSWI1NV
— Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 19, 2022
Three-day general admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The three-day pass costs $399 plus fees, according to organizers. Additional information is available on the Outside Lands website.