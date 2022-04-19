NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep.
Scherzer (3-0) was overpowering for 5 2/3 innings before seeming to hit a wall. His velocity dipped and control wavered over consecutive walks to Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt, and then Darin Ruf ripped an RBI single for San Francisco's first hit.
The 37-year-old Scherzer, slowed late in spring training by a balky right hamstring, finished out the sixth and then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Drew Smith allowed the Giants' only other hit in the eighth and Trevor May worked the ninth to earn his first save.
Budding Giants ace Logan Webb (1-1) was uncharacteristically wild and allowed three runs in 3 2/3 shaky innings.
