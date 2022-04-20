SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP/BCN) – A new cold front coming to California motivated weather services to issue storm warnings Wednesday.

The system is the latest in a series of spring storms that has followed a dry winter that left California deep in drought.

Widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and periods of gusty winds were predicted to begin Wednesday afternoon and last into Friday, possibly spreading showers down into Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

“This system continues to look like a very good late-season precipitation event for the region,” the Sacramento weather office wrote.

Higher elevations were expected to receive at least 1 foot to 2 feet (30-60 centimeters) of snow. Rainfall predictions ranged up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters), with possibly higher amounts if thunderstorms develop.

Winter storm warnings were scheduled to start going into effect from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada.

Travelers were likely to face whiteout conditions, road closures and chain controls, forecasters said.

“Any Sierra driving will be treacherous after today. It would be a good idea to delay non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the Reno, Nevada, weather office wrote. “If this isn’t possible, be sure to carry chains and winter survival supplies in your vehicle.”

As the Bay Area braces for a storm on the horizon that promises to bring up to an inch of rain to most of the region, the National Weather Service issued a warning to the public about the danger the tempest will pose on the coast.

The service also raised projected rain totals for some areas early Wednesday.

Deadly sneaker waves and strong rip currents are part of a beach hazards statement in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Saturday for virtually the entire coastline from northern Sonoma County south to Big Sur.

Northwest swells are expected about 12 feet at 18-20 seconds early Thursday and 3-4 seconds more frequent from Thursday through early Saturday.

Although the storm is projected to begin Wednesday afternoon in the North Bay, much of the region won’t see precipitation until early Thursday morning.

Most of the Bay Area is still projected to see .5 to 1 inch of rain, but projections for some of the more hilly regions of northern Sonoma and Sonoma counties have gone up .5 of an inch to 1.5-2 inches of rain.

