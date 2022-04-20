SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney and the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of two robbery suspects Wednesday who face more than two dozen felony charges.

On Wednesday morning, District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that he filed several charges against Steve Levy and Deshawn White, two robbery suspects connected to at least 28 break-ins.

San Francisco Police arrested Levy and White Tuesday morning and recovered firearms, money, and jewelry during the course of the arrest.The two were arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The two arrests resulted from a collaboration between the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit and the San Francisco Police Department’s Major Crimes Burglary Detail.

“All people deserve to feel and to be safe, especially in their homes,” said Boudin. “Our office’s partnership with the San Francisco Police Department in a lengthy investigation led to the arrests of these two suspects. Together, we will hold them accountable for the harms they caused.”

Between December 2021 and March 2022, Levy reportedly broke into 28 residences to steal property and money. Boudin’s office noted that in several instances, the victims were home or returned home during the course of the burglary.

White’s charges stem from his connection to eight of the burglaries and attempted burglaries, mainly in the Richmond District.

In total, Boudin’s office charged Levy with 23 counts of first-degree burglary; five counts of attempted first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree robbery; one count of attempted first-degree robbery; and three counts of elder abuse. White is charged with six counts of first-degree burglary; and two counts of attempted first degree burglary.

“Few property crimes are as profoundly unsettling to victims as residential burglaries, and they can take an especially traumatic toll on seniors who are robbed of their sense of security in addition to their property,” said Chief of Police Bill Scott. “We hope this case sends a strong message to would-be burglars that they will be held accountable for their wrongdoing in San Francisco, and we’re grateful to all our partners for making this operation so successful.”

Authorities noted that the investigation was ongoing. Those with information on these incidents were asked to contact the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office at (628) 652-4000 or the San Francisco Police Department’s Anonymous 24/7 Tip Line at (415) 575-4444. Callers can also text a tip by entering TIP411 (847411) in the “To” field and the keyword “SFPD” in the text field, followed by the message.