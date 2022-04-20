SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While a Florida judge’s Monday ruling that overturned the federal mask mandate for air travel and on public transit was greeted with relief by some, it has also created some confusion in the Bay Area.

Late Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement covering airplanes and other public transit, saying the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials.

By Monday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate from the CDC after the ruling. The ruling has essentially left the decision on whether to keep the mask mandate in place up to individual airports, airlines and agencies.

Following the TSA’s announcement, a number of airlines announced Monday evening that they would drop the mask mandate for passengers and employees. United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue all saying masks would be optional.

Additionally, Amtrak announced that it would eliminate the mask mandate for its guests and train employees. Uber and Lyft have also dropped their mask requirements.

Here is what San Francisco Bay Area airports and transit agencies have announced:

AIRPORTS:

San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport have all made masking optional, but are also noting that the CDC is still recommending that masks be worn. San Jose airport officials said “requirements may vary based on local ordinances, international laws, and/or your airline” and advised travelers to “consult with your airline and the public health authorities at your destination prior to traveling.”

While the Oakland International Airport’s official Twitter account posted Monday that masks were optional, the airport’s website still indicates that masking is mandatory.

PUBLIC TRANSIT:

BART, San Francisco Muni, Caltrain, the Vine transit services in Napa Valley, the SMART Train in Sonoma and Marin counties and the Valley Transportation Authority have all announced that they are making no changes to their current masking policy, keeping the mandate in place for now.

AC Transit initially announced that masks would still be required on the agency’s buses, but early Tuesday evening changed course and said masks would be voluntary starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Masks and hand sanitizer will still be available on board all AC Transit vehicles.

The VTA announced Wednesday afternoon that it “recommends, but no longer requires, face coverings on board transit vehicles.”

Golden Gate Transit official told KPIX that they “are not enforcing the mask requirement while we review federal, state, and local public health guidance on the ruling.”

Sonoma County Transit, Solano County Transit and the County Connection serving central Contra Costa have not made any announcement regarding masking so far.