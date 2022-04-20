Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
Filed Under:Contract Talks, Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, Trade

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who became the team’s main offensive focal point last season by also excelling as a running back, has reportedly asked the team to trade him amid contentious contract negotiations.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington reported Samuel desire for a trade after speaking with him Tuesday morning.

The news comes a day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Samuel has made it known to the team he wants to move on and does not want to get a deal done. Samuel is seeking to renegotiate his contract as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie deal.