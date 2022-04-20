SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who became the team’s main offensive focal point last season by also excelling as a running back, has reportedly asked the team to trade him amid contentious contract negotiations.
ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington reported Samuel desire for a trade after speaking with him Tuesday morning.
Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.
He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come.
— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022
The news comes a day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Samuel has made it known to the team he wants to move on and does not want to get a deal done. Samuel is seeking to renegotiate his contract as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie deal.