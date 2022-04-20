FAIRFIELD (BCN) – Firefighters battling a two-alarm house fire in Fairfield discovered a body inside the home on Wednesday morning.
Fire crews were working to douse the blaze at a home in the 300 block of Tulip Street about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to social media posts from the Fairfield Fire Department.READ MORE: 3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments
It appears crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
READ MORE: State Drops Transit Mask Requirement After Federal Mandate Struck Down
“Unfortunately a victim was located and pronounced deceased on scene. Firefighters will remain on scene for mop up and an investigation,” the department posted on social media.
The fire department and Fairfield police didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional information.MORE NEWS: San Francisco's Landmark Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers, Distributors Set To Begin
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.