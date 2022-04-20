SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died earlier this month, days after he was hit by a car in East San Jose, bringing the city’s fatal collision toll to 25 for 2022, police said Wednesday.
The collision was reported about 2:54 p.m. April 7 on Quimby Road near Burdick Way.READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In San Francisco's Fillmore District
The man was crossing Quimby outside of a marked crosswalk, where he was hit by a 2014 Hyundai sedan, according to police.
The driver, who didn’t show any signs of drug or alcohol influence, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.READ MORE: Up In Smoke; Thousands Expected To Gather At Hippie Hill For 4/20 Celebration
The pedestrian was hospitalized and stabilized with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, 10 days after the crash, he died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the collision, according to police. His name was not released.
The crash is the city’s 25th fatal collision, and the 15th pedestrian fatality this year.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.MORE NEWS: Netflix Stock Plunges Amid Drop In Subscriptions; Launches Crackdown On Password Sharing
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.