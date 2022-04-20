NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa County Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to declare Juneteenth an official holiday starting this year.
Juneteenth commemorates the day that enslaved Black people in Texas finally learned of their emancipation, June 19, 1865.
"We are sending a clear message that Napa County understands and values the meaning of Juneteenth," said Ryan Gregory, chair of the board of supervisors. "We hope that elevating this holiday for employees will allow those who are not familiar with it to learn more about Juneteenth and celebrate the significance of freedom for all."
This year, Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, so Monday, June 20 will be its day of observance.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday last year.
