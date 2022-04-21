WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will provide another round of security assistance to Ukraine worth roughly $800 million, as the war with Russia enters in next phase with Russian forces continuing their large-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east.
The equipment will “further augment Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east in the Donbas region,” the president told reporters, saying the package includes artillery, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and more tactical drones.
The president said he would ask Congress to pass a supplemental bill to provide more funding for Ukraine when lawmakers return to Washington next week.