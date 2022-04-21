ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A collision has closed Lincoln Avenue in Alameda in both directions Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The Alameda Police Department Twitter account posted about the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln Avenue was closed between Fifth and Webster.
The east and westbound lanes on Lincoln Avenue, between Fifth Street and Webster Street, are closed due to a vehicle collision. Please use alternative routes.
Thank you for your patience as our teams work to reopen the roadway. pic.twitter.com/5yISaBxSJU
— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) April 21, 2022
Drivers were advised to use alternate routes. No details were provided regarding the accident as far as the number of vehicles involved or if there were injuries.