ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A collision has closed Lincoln Avenue in Alameda in both directions Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Alameda Police Department Twitter account posted about the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln Avenue was closed between Fifth and Webster.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes. No details were provided regarding the accident as far as the number of vehicles involved or if there were injuries.