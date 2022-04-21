SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new cellphone video appears to show former boxing champion Mike Tyson unloading a flurry of punches on a passenger seated behind him on a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
The video was posted by TMZ, which said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. as the plane was set to fly out of SFO headed for Florida.READ MORE: UC Berkeley Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order After 'Credible Campus-Wide Threat'
According to TMZ, a witness on the plane said Tyson earlier had taken a selfie a couple of passengers and was patient with one overly-excited passenger who kept trying to talk to Tyson as he sat behind the 55-year-old former heavyweight fighter.READ MORE: Richmond Police Identify Meekiah Wadley's Killer More Than 2 Decades After Her Slaying
The report cited sources close to Tyson as saying the man was extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer while in his seat.
The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly punching the passenger in the head. The report also showed photos of a man gesturing toward Tyson in the aisle in front of him and another showing the man with a bloodied forehead.MORE NEWS: First Alert Weather: Spring Storm Soaks Bay Area Roadways For Morning Commute
The report said Tyson walked off the plane shortly after the incident. An SFO spokesman had no comment on the incident and it was not involved in the investigation.