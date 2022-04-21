OAKLAND (BCN) — A person died in a collision with an Amtrak Capitol Corridor train Thursday morning in Oakland, Amtrak and Union Pacific Railroad officials said.
The collision occurred at 10:09 a.m.
Amtrak train No. 528 struck the person as the train was traveling from San Jose to Sacramento, Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said.
No one onboard the train was injured, Irvin said. That included 23 passengers and the crew. The collision delayed travelers on the train for 2 hours and 14 minutes, Irvin said.
