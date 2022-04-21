SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old Oakland man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Monarch Bay Golf Course worker who was fatally struck while he was riding a lawnmower.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Jason McDermott for negligent vehicular manslaughter, hit and run with injuries and other counts after the employee succumbed to his injuries.
According to San Leandro police, officers responded to the area of Fairway Drive and Monarch Bay Drive at 4:15 p.m. on April 18th for a hit-and-run collision with injuries.
Upon arrival, the officers located the employee unconscious and suffering from significant injuries.
Officers also located a black stolen Ram pickup at the scene. Multiple witnesses told police they saw the truck before the collision driving recklessly in the area.
Witnesses also observed the truck’s occupants fleeing the collision scene. About an hour and a half later, officers located one of the responsible occupants from the pickup several miles away from the crash scene. The occupant, a passenger, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Detectives arrested the driver — identified as McDermott — the following day.
“The San Leandro Police wish to offer our sincerest condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and colleagues. We are also grateful that we were able to apprehend the driver in a safe and timely manner,” said Captain Ali Khan.