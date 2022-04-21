First Alert Weather:Rain, Lightning, Hail Forecast Thursday
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Berkeley, shelter-in-place order, UC Berkeley, UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at UC Berkeley campus have issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning for what authorities described as a “credible campus-wide threat.”

The advisory issued at 9:30 a.m. stated that there was police activity on campus, but did not specify a location or details on the nature of the incident. The advisory said people should go inside and move away from doors and windows.

READ MORE: Richmond Police Identify Meekiah Wadley's Killer More Than 2 Decades After Her Slaying

Emergency personnel are responding.

READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Spring Storm Soaks Bay Area Roadways For Morning Commute

Police later said that officers were investigating a “credible campus-wide threat.”

UC Berkeley is providing updates on the situation via the campus website.

MORE NEWS: Crash Closes Lincoln Avenue in Alameda in Both Directions

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.