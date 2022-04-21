BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at UC Berkeley campus have issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning for what authorities described as a “credible campus-wide threat.”
The advisory issued at 9:30 a.m. stated that there was police activity on campus, but did not specify a location or details on the nature of the incident. The advisory said people should go inside and move away from doors and windows.
UC Berkeley WarnMe: An Emergency has occurred near Campus-wide. Please go inside and move away from doors and windows. 04-21-202209:30:24
Police activity on campus. Shelter in place and stay tuned to WarnMe for updates.
Emergency personnel are responding.
Police later said that officers were investigating a “credible campus-wide threat.”
UC Berkeley is providing updates on the situation via the campus website.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.