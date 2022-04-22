SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Fire crews were at the scene Friday morning of an apartment complex fire in South San Jose, fire officials said.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 9 a.m. at a two-story complex in the 1600 block of La Rossa Circle.
Firefighters contained the blaze to one unit on the second floor, fire officials said on social media.
The fire department originally said one patient was being assessed for injuries, but a subsequent tweet said firefighters did not find any patients on the scene and there were no injuries to report.
The fire was placed under control at 9:33 a.m., the fire department said.
There was no word on the cause of the fire.
