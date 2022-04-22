A Fairfield police cruiser. (CBS)
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot following an argument in a Fairfield neighborhood, police said Friday.
The shooting happened at around 11:25 p.m. in the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue just east of Interstate Highway 80 and north of Air Base Parkway next to Hillview Park.
Fairfield police said as officers arrived in the area, a vehicle was fleeing from the scene. Officers stopped the car and found a 56-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Early Friday morning, the shooting victim dies of his injuries at the hospital.
The initial investigation shows the victim was involved in an argument before the shooting, but no additional information about the circumstances was available.