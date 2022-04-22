SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Following a federal judge’s decision to end mask mandates on public transit, BART bosses told KPIX 5 they had to scramble to draft a proposal to be voted on next week.

“I think it’s likely BART riders will be told next week they will have to put on the mask again,” BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman told KPIX 5’s Reed Cowan.

When asked about the ruling that took place on Monday, Saltzman said, “It was quite a shock to BART and very disappointing to me as a rider and as a BART director.”

Masking on transit is something father and son Omar and Mohammad Kahn said they support. Omar is of advanced age and his son hopes BART bosses vote to reinstate the mandate.

“I wear it for myself and my family. My parents are elderly and I’m concerned about their health,” said Mohammad Khan. The majority should rule and I hope the majority of people vote to keep the mandate so people can do what we are doing today, when we aren’t being forced to do it and that’s put the mask back on.”

BART’s bosses say they’ve had overwhelming feedback to make all riders wear masks.

Meanwhile, riders who spoke to KPIX 5 on Thursday had mixed views.

“I would be happy to follow along personally, but I recognize it’s not for everybody,” rider Alec Kreibel told Juliette Goodrich.

“I think it protects all riders on BART, especially those that are vulnerable,” said Mary Cauwels, who supported reinstatement of the mandate.

The proposal is expected to be considered at the board’s upcoming meeting on April 28.