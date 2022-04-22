SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash blocked a portion of Montague Expressway in San Jose early Friday morning.
San Jose police said the collision involving two vehicles happened in the area of Montague and N. 1st St. in North San Jose. shortly after 1 a.m.READ MORE: BART Officials Consider Reinstating COVID Mask Mandate For Riders
The crash shut down Montague Expressway in both directions. Hours later, morning traffic was still impacted as police conducted the investigation.READ MORE: Beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival Cancelled Amid Rising Costs, Pandemic Uncertainty
KCBS Radio reported the crash was the result of a police chase involving a carjacking.
MORE NEWS: Fairfield Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Biting Police K-9
#SanJose: Montague Expressway is closed in both directions at 1st Street due to a crash that was the result of a police chase involving a car jacking. Avoid the intersection. Trimble or Tasman are good alternates now. #KCBSTraffic
LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/Y7FgBUiC4C
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 22, 2022
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.