SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash blocked a portion of Montague Expressway in San Jose early Friday morning.

San Jose police said the collision involving two vehicles happened in the area of Montague and N. 1st St. in North San Jose. shortly after 1 a.m.

The crash shut down Montague Expressway in both directions. Hours later, morning traffic was still impacted as police conducted the investigation.

KCBS Radio reported the crash was the result of a police chase involving a carjacking.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.