SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of Berkeley teens have been charged with illegally selling fentanyl and methamphetamines during a crackdown on drug dealing in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said 19-year-old David Ordonez and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez repeatedly traveled from their Berkeley home into San Francisco to allegedly deal narcotics in the open-air drug market in the 7th and Market Street area.

The feds say the two Berkeley teens allegedly engaged together in a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the Tenderloin from February 9 to March 29, 2022.

The complaint specifically describes five narcotics sales during this time period to undercover San Francisco police officers. In each sale, either Ordonez or Hernandez-Ordonez sold fentanyl or methamphetamine, and sometimes both, to an undercover officer.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, the complaint charges each man with specific narcotics sales.

Ordonez was charged in the complaint with selling approximately 59 grams of fentanyl for $1,000 to an undercover officer in an alley near the area of 7th Street and Market Street on February 24.

At the same time, he sold the undercover officer approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine for $200.

The complaint next charges Ordonez with selling approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine for $500 to an undercover officer on March 10 in the same location and alleges that at the same sale he sold approximately 28 grams of fentanyl to the officer for $500.

Hernandez-Ordonez was charged with selling approximately 59 grams of fentanyl for $1,000 to a different undercover officer on March 29.

The four counts in the federal complaint each carry the same minimum and maximum criminal penalties. The statutory penalty for each one of the counts is a minimum of five years of imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment and a maximum of a $5 million fine.