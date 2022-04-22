FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont say they have arrested a man suspected of a series of home burglaries.
Beginning in December of 2021, Fremont police said they received reports of “several” residential burglaries in the Mission Hills area. The suspect(s) would gain entry by breaking rear sliding glass doors and then take off with cash, jewelry and safes. Police said the robbers would often cut off the power to the house before entering.
Through surveillance footage, police said they narrowed down a newer Dodge Charger with a stolen license plate at the scene of these crimes, along with two other cars. Similar reports then came in from Pleasanton and Livermore, according to law enforcement.
Officers identified a suspect’s residence on Nichols Avenue in Freemont. A search warrant for the address was executed on March 25 and police claim the search yielded property taken from the Livermore residential burglary as well as two semi-automatic pistols, high capacity magazines, nearly one pound of cocaine, over $20,000 in cash, scales and stolen jewelry.
Juan Javier CruzMaldonado was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession for sales, possession of stolen property, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
Eleazar MorenoValdivias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed