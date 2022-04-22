KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EARTH DAY

Friday

Celebrate all things Earth today. Around the Bay and across the country we are being reminded about the need to be better stewards of the world we live in. Earthday.org’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide and has been steadfast in that mission since the first Earth Day in 1970.

earthday.org

MUSIC: COLDPLAY LIVE AT LEVI’s

Saturday

British music darlings Coldplay perform at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara on Saturday. The feel-good foursome is currently in the middle of a North American tour; they say it will be their last for a while, really? The tour, delayed due to COVID, takes them around the world to promote their last album, the highly acclaimed 2021 offering Music of the Spheres. Coldplay’s live concerts are always an in-your-face mash of music and lights, lasers galore, and sonic perfection. See you at Levi’s on Saturday.

coldplay.com

FESTIVAL: SAN FRANCISCO GREEN FILM FESTIVAL

Through Sunday

The San Francisco Green Film Festival with SF IndieFest continues this weekend, live and virtual with shorts and features. Eighty-five new independent films about our planet, its inhabitants, and our environmental challenges use cinematic storytelling to celebrate the blue marble we all live on while confronting the issues we face in maintaining a livable planet. All movies are playing at the Roxie Theatre in SF’s Mission … or go green, log on and drop out online.

sfindie.com/sf-indiefest-presents-green-film-fest/

FESTIVAL: SFFILM

Through May 1st

Enjoy more than 130 films from 56 countries at San Francisco’s premier film fest. Since 1957 the SFFILM Festival has been celebrating the best in film from around the Bay and around the world. The festival is deeply rooted in the culture and process of film appreciation—film as an art form and as a meaningful agent for social change—and is an important showcase for the most searching and innovative films from around the globe. By supporting SFFILM you are also supporting indie film and the next generation of movie-makers. See you at the movies.

sffilm.org

FILM: EXPOSING MUYBRIDGE

A new documentary written and directed by Bay Area filmmaker Marc Shaffer tells the story of British photographer Edward Muybridge, from his early days photographing U.S. military conflicts with Native Americans in the West to how he came to revolutionize photography with The Horse in Motion (1878)—and how one patron tried to take all the credit. The film is fascinating and is playing around the Bay at various festivals.

muybridgethemovie.com

BOOK: COASTS OF CALIFORNIA

Out now

This beautiful book by Obi Kaufmann takes you on an epic, gloriously illustrated journey up and down California’s shoreline.

Obi, author-illustrator of The California Field Atlas and The Forests of California, now turns his attention to the 1,200 miles of the Golden State where the land meets the ocean. Bursting with color, The Coasts of California is in Kaufmann’s signature style, fusing science with art and pure poetic reverie. And much more than a survey of tourist spots, Coasts is a full immersion into the astonishingly varied natural worlds that hug California’s shoreline. Everyone in the state should have this gorgeous book on their bookshelf.

coyoteandthunder.com

EAT HERE: YO YO’s

Monday – Friday

9am to 3pm

Joseph and Lydia run a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach district. They almost shuttered when their landlord posted a notice of a rent increase. Neighbors rallied, KPIX reported the story and the landlord relented. The little to-go-only restaurant serves Japanese comfort food like noodles, potstickers and sushi, and thanks to community support will remain open. Their mochi is a delish sweet treat, especially the mango, and a steal at $4. Everything on the Yo Yo’s menu is under $10 making this not just a tasty spot but an affordable spot to eat for all. I love Yo Yo’s and the lovely couple behind it and have been a customer for almost 20 years. Go on drop in and taste what the fuss is all about.

places.singleplatform.com/yo-yos/menu?ref=google

THEATRE: TOOTSIE

Through Sunday

If you are seeking some laughter of the LOL variety then Tootsie is it. This riotous love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime as Tootsie. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and a brilliant score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels). Catch performances this weekend only as Tootsie trots off into the sunset after Sunday performances.

broadwaysanjose.com/shows/tootsie

