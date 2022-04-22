SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011, sustaining injuries that left her paralyzed, died of her injuries this week, police said Friday.
The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the area of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the pedestrian, described as a female juvenile, who was in a marked crosswalk.
The vehicle fled after the collision and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.
Police said after the collision, the juvenile was in a coma and subsequently became a quadriplegic. On Tuesday, more than 11 years after the incident, the victim died of her injuries from the collision while in hospice care.
Police said the hit-and-run investigation would be re-opened in an effort to generate leads. It was the 26th fatal collision, and the 28th traffic death of 2022 as well as the 16th pedestrian fatality.
The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.