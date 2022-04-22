By Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook

RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — Starting a new business is challenging but Eric Manzanares is working from a solid foundation, and that foundation is his family.

The 26-year-old Richmond resident partnered with his dad to launch EM Demolition last year. The work can be grueling but Manzanares says he is not afraid to get his hands dirty. His father Ercides says he is proud to work alongside his son.

“[I’m] very proud,” said Ercides Manzanares of his son. “We’ll be able to work together, so that’s a good thing. Make our own schedule.”

“We do demolition work,” explained Manzanares. “I’m licensed, insured and bonded.”

Starting a business during the pandemic was risky, and a test of Manzanares’ faith in himself.

“Most of my young adult life, and childhood life I was always scared of failing, scared of failing,” said Manzanares. “That was never a thought that entered my mind. Like I wasn’t going to fail at any class, anything I wanted to do.”

Fighting those fears has enabled Manzanares to accomplish a lot. He graduated De La Salle High School before getting his Bachelor’s degree in economics from UC Merced. A stint in asset management rounds out his resume.

But Manzanares’ greatest success is family. His mother Antoinette and his father Ercides were young when their son was born. And they separated when Manzanares was a toddler.

“It is so difficult looking back,” said a tearful Antoinette. “Truly, I was hard on myself too. But be kind to yourself because we are all human.”

But through it all, the family has remained very close. They share weekly and yearly vacations. And the family has expanded as both parents had children with other partners.

“When one of us wins, we all win, ” explained Antoinette of their blended family. “When one of us fails we all do. So we have to stay united.”

Antoinette’s courage inspires her son.

“She’s my biggest motivator,” said Manzanares of his mom. “She’s my rock. Yeah, I am getting teary eyed but yeah my mom, I try to follow her example.”

Ercides’s business experience pushes his son forward.

“My dad is my idea of what a man is supposed to be,” said Manzanares. “He’s super hard working. He’s very humble. He’s kind of like the man with the plan. Like if we need to do something, he’s already in his head trying to figure it out.”

And now Manzanares is starting his own household with his girlfriend Maria, as he builds a future on his family’s solid foundation. A future that also will include Manzanares getting his general contractor’s license.

“I hope the business is successful enough where I am able to start other businesses,” said Manzanares. “That’s my future goal. “