SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Earth Day is a day we celebrate the earth and help the environment, but recycling experts say it should be something celebrated year-round.

Nourish Café has two locations in San Francisco and since opening seven years ago they’ve been dedicated to more than just feeding people.

“We are a business, we’re making money, but it’s also about being good to the planet and being responsible in how we do that,” said Sarah Bacon, the cafe’s co-owner.

Nourish Café serves 100-percent plant-based meals. With 50-60 percent of their business being takeout or delivery, Bacon said saving the earth is part of her café’s mission with both healthy foods and a commitment to a healthy environment.

Between it’s two locations, the café goes through thousands of sustainable and compostable take-out containers a month.

“They use sustainable products because as a business they’re mission driven and they really want to reduce single use plastics and ensure that their customers and consumers are aware, said Erin Levine with World Centric.

World Centric is a Bay Area company based out of Sonoma County dedicated to reducing waste. It provides compostable products like the ones Nourish Café uses.

“Not only did we want to feed people, we wanted to also help the environment and be responsible about what we’re doing with our business, so all of our takeout packaging is compostable,” Bacon said. “It’s been that way from day one. We have customers coming in and immediately recognized that we’re using compostable containers, they’re happy about that so we can take pride in that.”