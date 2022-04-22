SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday.
The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.READ MORE: Feds Charge Berkeley Teenage Duo With Dealing Drugs In San Francisco's Tenderloin District
The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.
The girl’s mother told KPIX 5 she suffered a traumatic brain injury. On Tuesday, more than 11 years after the incident, she from complications of the injury while in hospice care.READ MORE: Police: Dispute Between Neighbors Led To San Francisco Oceanview District Murder-Suicide
Police said the hit-and-run investigation would be re-opened in an effort to generate leads. It was the 26th fatal collision, and the 28th traffic death of 2022 as well as the 16th pedestrian fatality.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.MORE NEWS: Juvenile Suspect Arrested In Oakland Killing Of 15-Year-Old Camyla Brown
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.