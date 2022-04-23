By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Popular Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard returns to San Francisco in late April to play an intimate, sold-out show at Bimbo’s in North Beach.

Formed in 2010 in Melbourne, the group led by guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Stu Mackenzie has built a fiercely loyal, growing fan base with its energetic live shows and remarkably prolific output (the band is set to release its 15th album this month and issued a whopping five records in 2017 alone). Made up of seven friends who all grew up in southeastern Australia and started jamming together, King Gizzard came into being when Mackenzie and company were asked to play a show by a friend and adopted their long, ridiculous moniker.

Bashing out a reverb-soaked style of surf-influenced garage rock that echoed the unhinged psychobilly of the Cramps and the propulsive psychedelia of longtime Bay Area heroes Thee Oh Sees, King Gizzard started releasing music with a pair of raw, lo-fi EPs in 2011 (the out-of-print and unavailable Anglesea and Willoughby’s Beach) before issuing it’s somewhat more polished debut full-length 12 Bar Bruise on the band’s own Flightless imprint.

The band would soon establish it’s unorthodox and prolific working methods, exploring a variety of styles with the narrated spaghetti western concept album Eyes Like the Skies in 2013, the mellower psychedelic excursions of Float Along – Fill Your Lungs (the first King Gizzard album to feature a song written by guitarist Cook Craig) and the more straightforward psych of Oddments and I’m in Your Mind Fuzz in 2014.

By this point, the band had already become a popular live attraction beyond the shores of the their native country, playing festivals like the Austin Psych Fest, Bonnaroo and Sasquatch. King Gizzard continued to push conceptual boundaries with their recordings, releasing the jazzy psychedelic jam collection Quarters! that featured four extended tracks that were exactly ten minutes and ten seconds in length in 2015 before the acoustic effort Paper Mâché Dream Balloon (their first for U.S. label ATO) and the ambitious Nonagon Infinity, an album designed to be played front to back in an endless loop that also featured the band’s first experiments with microtones.

The band has only ramped up its activities in the past two years with the release of five separate albums in 2017 (notably the Turkish-influenced Flying Microtonal Banana, the concept album Murder the Universe and Polygondwanaland, an effort released for free download with the band encouraging fans to make and sell CDs and even vinyl copies of the record). King Gizzard has continued its prodigious output this year, already releasing the fractured electro blues album Fishing For Fishes in the spring of 2019 ahead of the far more metallic Infest the Rats’ Nest that came out a few months later.

Delving into the band’s affection for the classic thrash metal of genre icons Metallica and Slayer as well as more extreme German groups Kreator and Sodom, the effort stands out as King Gizzard’s most ferocious display of headbanging riffs in their career.

The group embarked on it’s biggest U.S. tour yet to support the album, playing a pair of shows at SVN West on Market Street — the same storied venue that operated as the Fillmore West and the Carousel Ballroom during the psychedelic ’60s. The band had an even bigger show scheduled at the Greek Theatre on the UC Berkeley campus before the pandemic derailed its busy tour plans.

With no live performances or festival appearances happening for the better part of two years, King Gizzard poured its energies into an onslaught of live and studio recordings, issuing multiple in concert albums as well as a concert film, a massive compilation of demos, a compilation of early singles as well as K.G. and L.W., a pair of albums continuing their exploration of microtonal music, and last year’s synth-driven Butterfly 3000.

The band was set to play its own two-night New Year’s Eve festival called Timeland in the tiny Australian town of Tallarook before surging COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant led to the celebration being cancelled. However, this year King Gizzard ended up releasing Made In Timeland (a pulsing, 30-minute recording that band planned to play during the festival’s intermission) ahead its latest epic, Omnium Gatherum. A sprawling double album that some have called the band’s most wide-ranging recording yet, the effort moves from the dizzying 18-minute prog jam “The Dripping Tap” to experimental metal (“Gaia” and “Predator X”) to psychedelic pop (“Magenta Mountain” and “Kepler-22b”) and numerous points in between.

The band’s Berkeley date has been rescheduled for next fall, but playing at this year’s Coachella festival allowed King Gizzard to branch off and play a number of its own headlining shows in the Bay Area this week. In addition to this sold-out show at the North Beach landmark Bimbo’s 365 Club, the group will play an outdoor concert at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma and a Wednesday night gig at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. For these dates, King Gizzard is joined by Spellling aka Oakland-based experimental pop artist Chrystia “Tia” Cabral, who has put out three albums of otherworldly sounds including last year’s The Turning Wheel for Sacred Bones Records.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Spellling

Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. $55 (sold out)

Bimbo’s 365 Club