OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime.

One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation.

Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills.

“It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like on one street and you don’t know the people on the next street.”

While supporters said the staircases will provide accessibility, opponents worried easy access would bring unwanted foot traffic and more crime.

“You hear automatic gunfire all the time,” said Anthony Bruce, who lives next to the proposed staircase on Outlook Avenue. “Break-ins all up and down Hillmont (Drive) and Outlook (Avenue).”

He worried criminals would use the staircases as escape routes or ambush people out for a walk.

“Late at night or dusk, (criminals will) jump out and (say) ‘give me your money,” said Bruce.

“Crime and noise,” said neighbor Gerald Smith. “If people decide they want to hang out after hours near the staircase. You know, young people, hang out, play their music. Who calls the police and will the police respond? Probably not.”

The Oakland Department of Transportation had already set aside money for the staircase on Outlook Avenue. But they paused construction due to opposition from many neighbors. Supporters maintained the staircases will connect neighbors rather than divide them.

“If you build it, people do come,” said Tabata.

“What’s the purpose? And if you don’t do any more than one staircase, or one stairway, it’s like a stairway to nowhere,” said Smith.

It wasn’t clear if the city had the required money to construct all five staircases or only enough money for the stairway at Outlook Avenue. At this time, the city wants to get more feedback from neighbors before deciding on how to move forward.