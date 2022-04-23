OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County sheriff deputies and their partners at the Narcotics Task Force have seized 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl at locations in Oakland and Hayward, authorities announced Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s department took to Twitter Saturday morning with photos of tables overflowing with bags of fentanyl pills and powder.

“That’s 42,000 grams that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area,” they tweeted. “This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic.”

There were no details immediately released on the raids, but there has been a major pipeline of fentanyl from East Bay dealers into San Francisco, particularly the city’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.

According to the DEA, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. The seizure was equal to 42 kilograms.

While it was not immediately known if there was any connection, the many tentacles of the pipeline was revealed by federal prosecutors who charged a pair of Berkeley teens Thursday with illegally selling fentanyl and methamphetamines in the Tenderloin.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said 19-year-old David Ordonez and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez repeatedly traveled from their Berkeley home into San Francisco to allegedly deal narcotics in the open-air drug market in the 7th and Market Street area.

The feds say the two Berkeley teens allegedly engaged together in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in the Tenderloin from February 9 to March 29, 2022.

The complaint specifically describes five narcotics sales during this time period to undercover San Francisco police officers. In each sale, either Ordonez or Hernandez-Ordonez sold fentanyl or methamphetamine, and sometimes both, to an undercover officer.

The four counts in the federal complaint each carry the same minimum and maximum criminal penalties. The statutory penalty for each one of the counts is a minimum of five years of imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment and a maximum of a $5 million fine.