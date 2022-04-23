SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend, all around the world, people were commemorating Earth Day and here in the Bay Area that meant service projects as well as celebrations.

For some, Earth Day weekend started with a little work, like a cleanup gathering at the Berkeley shoreline, where Rowan Phillips and his family were picking up debris and litter.

“There’s some styrofoam, some cans and, oh, there’s an old mask,” he said, as he examined his collection. Rowan thought it was important to capture the trash before it could be consumed by marine life.

Earth Day was created to give something back to the planet and the Bay Area has whole-heartedly embraced the idea over the years. On Saturday, Mother Nature returned the favor with beautiful weather in San Francisco’s Mission District for the annual Earth Day Festival — back from a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“It feels so good. I’m pretty sure I’ve gotten more hugs today than I’ve gotten in two years!” said event organizer Mona Lisa Wallace.

The Earth Day Festival began 11 years ago and it’s one of the few large events in the city run entirely by volunteers.

New this year was an all-vegan menu. Every food booth offered only plant-based items. A Sonoma County company called Sporgy produces a smoky brand of mushroom jerky.

“We treat it exactly as you would normal beef jerky. We smoke it, marinate, dehydrate and cure it. It has the identical process of regular jerky, just with the benefits of mushrooms. It’s very much a game-changer,” said Sporgy’s Adam Alexander. “Just a little while ago, it was only avocado toast and Portabello burgers but now you have everything from cheese to chorizo and everything in between.”

Food production has a huge impact on the environment and that’s why there’s such an emphasis on plant-based edibles but one group at the festival believes the very ground itself is in peril. Members of the Save The Soil Initiative claim modern farming has left the soil with only about two to three percent of normal organic content, which, they say, makes the food grown in it not nearly as healthy.

“If you had an orange to eat in 1920, to get the same amount of nutrition value today you would have to eat about eight oranges,” said Ari Pathi. “Can you imagine buying eight oranges to get the same amount of nutrition? That doesn’t work.”

There are so many issues of concern, it can be hard to keep the focus on solutions. Richard Felix thinks that’s where art comes in. He travels the world setting up large murals for the public to paint. Saturday’s theme was “What do you love about the earth?” and people swarmed around it adding images in a rainbow of colors. Felix said the common message emerging is that people see the earth as a spaceship in which we are all traveling and we need to take care of it for our own sake.

“The idea is, if we get people thinking about and creating together and we start opening up the ‘creative’ in everybody then it changes what we can actually do together,” Felix explained.

He thinks it is that change, turning thought into action, that gives Earth Day its power to offer real hope for our future.