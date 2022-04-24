NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) — The body of a missing 23-year-old man was discovered in a battered vehicle in a deep Napa County ravine this weekend, the likely victim of treacherous road conditions during last week’s storm.
Sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford said his agency was notified at 4:20 p.m. Friday of a missing person who may be in Napa County. A search was launched by deputies and the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit until dark, but Julio Caach could not be located.
Then on Saturday morning, volunteers and a Napa County search and rescue team located Caach's vehicle and his body at about 8:30 a.m. in a ravine in thick vegetation in the 3000 block of Monticello Road.
According to Santa Rosa police, Caach was following another car during inclement weather and the people in the vehicle ahead of him lost sight of him.
Cause of the crash remains under investigation.