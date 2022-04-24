UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Three of the four lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Union City are closed early Sunday following a fatal collision just south of Alvarado-Niles Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to a 4:44 a.m. report of an overturned vehicle blocking the far left lane. By 5:05 a.m., officers had closed all northbound lanes of the highway and were diverting traffic off the highway at the Alvarado-Niles Road off-ramp.
The CHP reopened the far right lane at 5:24 a.m.
This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
