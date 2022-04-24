SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa confirmed that a motorcyclist died in a solo accident early Sunday morning after briefly being pursued by CHP officers for speeding.
Sunday morning at approximately 3:10 a.m., CHP officers saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 101. The rider exited the freeway at the Baker Avenue offramp. When CHP initiated a traffic stop at Flower Avenue, the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Flower toward Petaluma Hill Road.
The officers briefly pursued the motorcycle, but quickly canceled the pursuit due to the high rate of speed and over concern for the public’s safety. CHP advised they had last seen the motorcycle fleeing south on Petaluma Hill Road at the intersection with Yolanda Avenue.
Minutes later, Santa Rosa police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a solo motorcycle crash a short distance away at Petaluma Hill Road and Old Petaluma Hill Road. Police, fire, and medical units responded to the scene, as did the CHP Officers who had originally seen and pursued the motorcyclist before canceling their pursuit.
CHP arrived on the scene first and located the motorcycle which had struck a telephone pole. The driver had been thrown approximately 200 feet from the point of impact and appeared to be severely injured. CHP officers immediately began administering medical treatment until they were relieved by arriving fire and medical units.
The motorcycle rider sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.
The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Traffic Division has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash can contact SRPD Accident Investigator Mike Mieger at (707) 543-3636 or mmieger@srcity.org.