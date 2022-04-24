CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Ygnacio Valley Road between Crystyl Ranch Drive and Cowell Road, police said.
The Concord Police Department said the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:22 a.m. crash. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, was not reported to be injured and was cooperative.
The collision is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Concord police at 925-603-5963.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.