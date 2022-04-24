CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:accident, Berkeley, CHP, I-80, traffic

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An accident involving an overturned car closed eastbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley for about 40 minutes Sunday morning.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash west of the Gilman Street exit shortly before 7 a.m., saying the crash led CHP to temporarily block all eastbound lanes of the freeway.

A subsequent post indicated that the two left lanes had reopened, but a Caltrans photo showed CHP units by the overturned white car involved.

So far there is no word on injuries. Traffic was backing up as far as the Ashby exit. All lanes had reopened as of 7:35 a.m.